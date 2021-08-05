Loading the player...

HOLA! USA DIGITAL COVER

EXCLUSIVE: Alice Braga is breaking boundaries in Hollywood with ‘The Suicide Squad’

The Brazilian actress and producer opens up about herself and how she brought ‘Sol Soria’ to life.

-Los Angeles
LEER EN ESPAñOL

Brazilian actress and producer Alice Braga stars in the new, The Suicide Squad as ‘Sol Soria’ a native of Corto Maltese and the leader of the resistance against Maltese dictator “Silvio Luna.” Directed by James Gunn, it is a must-see film with an all-star cast and Alice brings a layer of power and groundedness to the hilarious, ridiculous, and gory film.

Born in 1983, Alice grew up in the city of Sao Pao, Brazil and as a young girl she knew she would be a storyteller- it’s in her blood. Her mother Ana Maria Braga, her father Ninho F. Moraes and her aunt Sonia Braga, were all in the industry.

Like her family, Alice started her career in Brazil starring in her first commercial when she was 8. She pursued film in her teens and in 2002 she was cast in City of God which was widely acclaimed both in Brazil and in the United States. In 2006 Alice made her debut in Hollywood with the movie, Journey to the End of Night and by 2007 she would solidify her place in American film, with an incredible performance appearing opposite Will Smith in I Am Legend. There is something powerful and real about Alice that has led her to portray strong, kick-ass survivors time and time again. Since 2016 she has starred as “Teresa Mendoza” in Queen of the South, with 5 seasons and 62 episodes under her belt.

It’s undeniable that one of Alice’s powers on earth is her ability to tell stories and in an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA we dove a little deeper into who she is, her experience bringing Sol Soria to life, her time on set, and more.

Related:

Six new movies that honor Latinx excellence

‘Queen of the South’ Alice Braga returns for her final season as Teresa Mendoza

I think I am someone that is really connected to meeting people. I love getting to know others. I love being involved in causes that resonate with me. I’m a climate activist because it really, really hits home in Brazil.
Alice Braga Digital Cover HOLA! USA©
Photographer: Paulo Pompeia | Hairstylist: Aviva Perea | Makeup: Andre Sarmiento | Stylist: Tara Swennen


I loved the film. It was my first movie back in theaters and it’s officially one of my favorites. I’m telling everyone to go see it. After this whole mess, that was 2020 how does it feel to be out and able to see your movie in theaters?
I saw it on IMAX too, so I got the whole experience, it was amazing. So we’ve seen you on TV and film. Your I am legend performance is unforgettable, you’re the Queen of the South on television. We know your face and we know who you are, but tell us a little bit about you. How would you describe yourself at this point in your life?
Alice Braga digital cover photos©
Photographer: Paulo Pompeia | Hairstylist: Aviva Perea | Makeup: Andre Sarmiento | Stylist: Tara Swennen


I love that. So your mom Ana Maria was an actress and your Tia Sonia is one the most successful actresses Brazil has ever seen. What are some of your favorite memories growing up with them?
For me, it was never an option like, ‘oh, maybe I’ll become a lawyer. Maybe it’ll become, you know, like an economist.’ I always knew I wanted to be involved with art.
Alice Braga digital cover photos©
Photographer: Paulo Pompeia | Hairstylist: Aviva Perea | Makeup: Andre Sarmiento | Stylist: Tara Swennen


That’s what I was going to ask because I know you had your yogurt commercial at 8 and now you’re producing, you’re acting. So it sounds like you really did always know that you wanted to tell stories. You never had a plan B.
I love that. It‘s always been there. So all the women in this movie are so strong and dynamic, which we all know is not the case in all films. What was that like for you reading the script?
And it makes sense, like it’s the real world that we live in.

Alice Braga digital cover photos©
Photographer: Paulo Pompeia | Hairstylist: Aviva Perea | Makeup: Andre Sarmiento | Stylist: Tara Swennen


So not giving any spoilers away, but your character Sol Soria, she ends up having a very important role in the film and I am so glad that there‘s a Latina playing her. In what ways would you say you and Sol are similar and different?
Yeah, she is so fierce. So where did you draw inspiration for this role? I feel like you must’ve created a backstory going into it, how did you bring her to life?

Alice Braga digital cover photos©
Photographer: Paulo Pompeia | Hairstylist: Aviva Perea | Makeup: Andre Sarmiento | Stylist: Tara Swennen


Yeah, making it real. There‘s all this funny stuff but your character is real, she’s not throwing polka dots.
It was good. Because it made you realize that there was this seriousness to it, there was this message and I feel like you were that message. So there‘s so many hilarious people on The Suicide Squad. What was it like on set?

Alice Braga digital cover photos©Hola


I can only imagine, the cast is ridiculous, like in the best way. So despite all the blood and the gore and the big starfish, there is a really beautiful message in the film. So what do you hope viewers take away from it?
So for all the people who don‘t have superpowers, but want to make the world better, you mentioned how climate change is important to you. It should be important to everyone. So what are some things that we can do in the real world, just like how Sol doesn’t have superpowers but-

Alice Braga digital cover photos©
Photographer: Paulo Pompeia | Hairstylist: Aviva Perea | Makeup: Andre Sarmiento | Stylist: Tara Swennen


That’s beautiful. Thank you. And what can we look forward to in the future? I read about some exciting projects, but tell us more.

The Suicide Squad is in theaters everywhere Aug 6, 2021. In the meantime, we invite you to watch the trailer!

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more