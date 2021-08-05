EXCLUSIVE: Alice Braga is breaking boundaries in Hollywood with ‘The Suicide Squad’

I love that. So your mom Ana Maria was an actress and your Tia Sonia is one the most successful actresses Brazil has ever seen. What are some of your favorite memories growing up with them?

It‘s so crazy because my mom was an actress when I was born. Like when I was just a little girl, she used to do theater, and then she became an assistant director to commercials, so she became an AD. So I grew up going to movie sets because of my mom, she was always working, and when I was around five or something, I would leave school when I would visit her on set. So I grew up in a way like running around movie sets, and my dad, he is a journalist and he directed TV for many years, like one-on-one interviews, like Larry King, and all those shows. So I also grew up going to television studios because of them and because of him. So it was interesting that that passion for this world, for this environment of lights, camera, cables, and acting, became a lot through the way that I grew up. For me, it was never an option like, ‘oh, maybe I’ll become a lawyer. Maybe it’ll become, you know, like an economist.’ I always knew I wanted to be involved with art. So it wasn’t foreign for me, that idea of becoming, you know, an artist related to making films or music or something like that, it wasn’t far away from my raising. I think it just came naturally that I started doing theater in school and my mom, and Sonia when she visited our home we were always talking about it. It was kind of like a natural passion that grew and grew and grew. And then when I was around 15, 14, it’s when it really switched, when I started doing some commercials just for fun because I loved being on set and I was already doing theater in school. I think that was the moment that I was like, ‘this is what I love doing, and I would love to do this in front of a camera.’ Because I really loved the energy and the vibe of being on a set, that was really exciting. So it’s impossible to not attach it with my mom and my aunt and my dad, because they’re all part of it, you know? It’s in the blood.