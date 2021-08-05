EXCLUSIVE: Alice Braga is breaking boundaries in Hollywood with ‘The Suicide Squad’

Brazilian actress and producer Alice Braga stars in the new, The Suicide Squad as ‘Sol Soria’ a native of Corto Maltese and the leader of the resistance against Maltese dictator “Silvio Luna.” Directed by James Gunn, it is a must-see film with an all-star cast and Alice brings a layer of power and groundedness to the hilarious, ridiculous, and gory film.
Born in 1983, Alice grew up in the city of Sao Pao, Brazil and as a young girl she knew she would be a storyteller- it’s in her blood. Her mother Ana Maria Braga, her father Ninho F. Moraes and her aunt Sonia Braga, were all in the industry.
Like her family, Alice started her career in Brazil starring in her first commercial when she was 8. She pursued film in her teens and in 2002 she was cast in City of God which was widely acclaimed both in Brazil and in the United States. In 2006 Alice made her debut in Hollywood with the movie, Journey to the End of Night and by 2007 she would solidify her place in American film, with an incredible performance appearing opposite Will Smith in I Am Legend. There is something powerful and real about Alice that has led her to portray strong, kick-ass survivors time and time again. Since 2016 she has starred as “Teresa Mendoza” in Queen of the South, with 5 seasons and 62 episodes under her belt.
It’s undeniable that one of Alice’s powers on earth is her ability to tell stories and in an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA we dove a little deeper into who she is, her experience bringing Sol Soria to life, her time on set, and more.
I think I am someone that is really connected to meeting people. I love getting to know others. I love being involved in causes that resonate with me. I’m a climate activist because it really, really hits home in Brazil.
For me, it was never an option like, ‘oh, maybe I’ll become a lawyer. Maybe it’ll become, you know, like an economist.’ I always knew I wanted to be involved with art.
The Suicide Squad is in theaters everywhere Aug 6, 2021. In the meantime, we invite you to watch the trailer!