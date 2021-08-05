Olivia Rodrigo has a child lock on her phone so she can only use social media 30 minutes a day

Olivia Rodrigo is on top of the world right now at just 18 years old. The actress and singer is known for her roles on Disney but she is starting to outgrow her personas as she matures into a young woman. With fame and success comes a lot of pressure, and even hate. Thankfully, it seems like Rodrigo has a handle on the things coming her way and in an interview with GQ, she said she is “so happy for the first time in so long.” As for how she stays sane amongst all the haters and trolls? She has a child lock on her phone that limits the amount of time she spends on social media.

It‘s great that social media can bring people together but there is a dark and ugly side of the internet that can make anyone question their entire being, especially if you’re a celebrity. Rodrigo she told the outlet, “Something that I learned very early on is the importance of separating person versus persona. When people who don’t know me are criticizing me, they’re criticizing my persona, not my person.” She added, “But that’s really difficult, though, too, because my persona is being as genuine and honest as I possibly can, so it’s this weird dichotomy.”

As for how she handles the trolls on social media, “It helps to not look at that shit.” While she can probably go get it fixed, Rodrigo said a “friend” of hers set up a child lock on her phone and forgot the password. Since then she says she can only log into social media apps for a maximum of 30 minutes a day. “Which is honestly the biggest blessing,” she said. “You‘re literally not meant to know what everyone is saying about you at all times.”

While the 18-year-old has plenty of time to chase after love she is currently dating producer Adam Faze who is 6 years older than her. Before that, she was on dating apps, Raya to be exact. Rodrigo told GQ in the same interview, ‘I had Raya for a second, and it was so vomit. Like, I could not.‘