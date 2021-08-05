Diddy’s daughters look like royalty posing with dad for Vanity Fair

A man of many names, Sean ‘Love’ Combs aka Diddy is gracing the cover of Vanity Fair for their September Issue. The legendary artist and mogul has many roles, but the most important will always be that of a father. Diddy has a total of six biological children and one adopted son. He shared 3 of those children, son “King” Christian Combs, and twins Jessie James and D’Lila (14) with his long-time partner, Kim Porter, who died from complications of pneumonia on November 15, 2018. Along with the twins, Diddy has another daughter named Chance (15). Together, the three girls make up “The Combs Queens.” On Tuesday the producer shared an epic photo shot by photographer Carlos ’Kaito’ Araujo posing with his queen for the cover story, and they radiate beauty, nobility, and grace.
In a 4 minute clip posted by Vanity Fair, the protective dad had a watchful eye on his girls for the shoot. “I told her what to fix with the girl‘s hair,” he said adding he wanted them dressed to impress in high fashion. “If Beyoncé ain’t gonna wear it, I don’t want it on them,” he told stylist Bryon Javar. After the shoot, Diddy was ecstatic to see how the pictures came out and hugged his 3 queens, with affirmations. “You’re so pretty, I love your smile, I want you just being you,” he told Chance.
In 2018 the family lost Porter, who treated the kids like her own, despite having different mothers. “I had to start to deal with it when I lost Kim. ‘Cause I was like, man, you had it. I’m not saying I would do any of it differently. God willing — I would have had more time,” he told VF. Despite the tragic loss, Diddy says he is the happiest he’s ever been. “I am the happiest I’ve ever been in life, I laugh the most, I smile the most, I breathe the most,” he said.
“For me, my life got better because I was running myself into the ground and I wasn‘t taking enough time for my family and for myself. It’s really been a blessing,” Diddy said adding, “I lost the mother of my children and the time that [my kids and I] were sequestered together, it helped me to make up for all those years I was on tour and to get closer to my family.”