Katie Holmes is all smiles with her 3 sisters in this adorable throwback

Katie Holmes found an old adorable photo with her family and had to share it with the fans. The actress and producer usually keeps her life relatively private but on Tuesday she shared the throwback smiling with her three sisters Nancy (46), Holly (52), and Tamera (53) back in the yesteryears. The throwback looks from the 90s but it‘s not clear how old Katie is. The genes run strong between the family because all three of the sisters have the same smile. The actress captioned the pic, “My sisters and me ❤️.”

The youngest of 5, Katie also has an older brother named Martin Jr, after their father. As a mother of 1 Katie knows how hard it is to parent and she told Glamour back in 2009 “I don’t know how my mom did it, raising all five of us.” At the time she was still married to Tom Cruise who has 3 sisters, “I have three sisters and three sisters-in-law; I have learned from them. I’m inspired by them,” Katie said. As for some of the lessons she learned? She joked to our sister outlet HELLO! In 2016 “My older and wiser sisters told me not to order spaghetti. They said that would be embarrassing because noodles could fly all over the place.” Hopefully, Katie threw that advice out the window when she was with her chef ex-boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. because they probably have really delicious spaghetti at Emilio‘s Ballat o.