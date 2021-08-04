Blake Shelton tells friends not invited to his wedding to ‘get over it’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani weren’t able to invite all of their friends to their wedding last month, and it’s resulted in some awkward conversations for the country star.
The Voice coaches tied the knot on July 3 at the country singer’s Tishomingo, Oklahoma ranch. The pair kept things small, which means their intimate ceremony was only attended by a group of 40 family members and close friends. Unfortunately, some of the folks who weren’t invited heard about the ceremony after the fact, and they let the couple know just how upset they are over missing out.
Shelton revealed some of his uncomfortable post-wedding conversations during a recent interview with SiriusXM’s Storme Warren.
“I’ve had awkward conversations with so many of my friends. ‘Oh, oh, yeah. I read about that. How was that?’” Blake explained. “Listen, we kept it small, get over it. That’s not about you. So, there’s a lot of them.”
One famous face missing from the big day was their friend Adam Levine, who both Stefani and Shelton previously said would have an open invitation to perform at their ceremony. Throughout the wedding preparation, the threesome all joked about Levine being there for the couple’s big day.
“I‘ll go to the wedding and I’ll object,” Levine joked back in April. “I probably won’t be invited now that I’m saying this on live television. But I’ll be there somehow.”
The “Girls Like You” singer went on to say that he “would love” and “be honored” to perform their wedding. “They won‘t ask me though. They’ll probably get like Luke Bryan or somebody,” he quipped at the time.
Funnily enough, Bryan--who is also a friend of Shelton’s--recently told PEOPLE that he was one of the people not included in the couple’s intimate ceremony before joking that he already has the perfect gift for the newlyweds.
“I did not know it was happening. I found out with the rest of the world,” the country star said. “But ... I have started my mental wedding gift soirée. I’m going to get a big box and there will be embarrassing items in there.”
Luckily, even with friends giving them a hard time, Gwen and Blake still enjoyed their big day to the fullest.
“It was everything they wanted: family, friends, dancing, the beauty and familiarity of the Oklahoma surroundings and lots of love and laughter,” a music industry source told PEOPLE at the time. “It couldn’t have been better.”