Jennifer Aniston credits her toned physique to having strong will power and her 15-15-15 workout plan

There’s no denying that Jennifer Aniston is in incredible shape. Working for and with brands such as Smart Water and Vital Proteins, Aniston is the epitome of health. While she works out almost everyday and eats a diet filled with whole foods, the ‘Friends’ actress also credits her toned physique to her 15-15-15 plan.

During her interview with In Style magazine for the September issue, she explained what her 15-15-15 plan is exactly. “I had an injury last fall and I was only able to do Pilates, which I absolutely love. But I was missing that kind of sweat when you just go for it. I‘m going back to my 15-15-15, which is a 15-minute spin, elliptical, run. And then just old school: I can chase myself around a gym. I need some kind of movement, even if it’s just 10 minutes a day on a trampoline.”

When it comes to her diet, Aniston admits she has a lot of self control and doesn’t drink sugary, fancy cocktails. “A margarita — clean, no sugar — or a dirty martini. I only have two to three drinks, tops, and I don‘t do exotic,” the actress said.

“When someone asks, ‘Would you like a cranberry-coconut-cucumber-spiced or hibiscus whatever?’ No, I would not. But when I moved into my house, a few people got me tequilas of the month as housewarming gifts. I have a cellar of all kinds of spirits — you could come here and probably order anything you wanted to.”