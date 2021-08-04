Ryan Reynolds jokes he and wife Blake Lively are finally ‘Instagram official’

Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, are finally Instagram official--at least, according to the Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard star.

The couple--who share daughters James, 6, Inez, 4, and 21-month-old Betty--have been married for almost a decade, and while we all enjoy seeing them share loving moments, we also love the way they’re constantly cracking jokes at the other’s expense.

The most recent example of this happened on Wednesday, August 4, after Ryan and Blake attended the premiere for his latest film, Free Guy. Following the night out, Reynolds posted a series of photos from the premiere onto Instagram, joking in his caption that these snaps with his wife make their relationship “Instagram official.”

“What a huge night for #FreeGuy. And what a huge night for @blakelively because this means we’re Instagram official,” he wrote underneath the pics. “I know how important that was to her.”

Making things “Instagram official” is a big step for a lot of couples, debuting their reunion to family, friends, and all of their followers. Of course, Lively and Reynolds have already been official for years, not only because they’re married, but also because they’re constantly posting together on social media.

Regardless, Ryan couldn’t pass up an opportunity to poke fun at his wife.

In the comments, the jokes continued to fly, with Chris Hemsworth joining in on the fun and dropping a comment that’s garnered almost 80,000 likes.

“Congratulations @blakelively,” the Thor: Ragnarok star commented. “I’m still holding onto the dream that Ryan will make him and I instagram official as well🤞.”

Another celeb who joined in on the fun was Gigi Hadid, who jokingly hinted at their marriage being a contract with a certain number of public appearances included.

“Ahhhh finally…! I thought you’d already used up all your ‘premiere appearances’ in The Contract 💍,” she joked.

Of course, Blake had a few jabs of her own, posting several snaps from the premiere onto her Instagram Stories and gushing over her look for the night. While she did have her fair share of kind words for her husband, she also joked about his bromance with Free Guy director Shawn Levy.

“The real love story of the night,” she wrote, tagging Levy and her husband. In the photo, she’s holding up her hands to form a heart around the men, who are smiling back at her.