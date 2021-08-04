Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom packed on the PDA while on a boat in Capri, Italy

So far we saw Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez floating around on a yacht in Portofino, Italy, then Angelina Jolie posing for photos on Venice rooftops, and more recently Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were seen showing some PDA towards each other while in Capri, Italy.
In some paparazzi photos, the 36-year-old clearly couldn’t keep her hands off of her fiancé.In one of the photos, Perry was seen wearing a brown one-piece bathing suit with her short blonde hair pulled back in a low ponytail. Bloom wore a pair of short red bathing suit bottoms as he embraced the ‘American Idol’ judge for a kiss. Not only were the two kissing, but Perry even grabbed Bloom’s butt in the process.
Prior to their Italy trip, the couple was seen vacationing in Turkey in July and were in Venice before that in June.
The lovebirds will have another reason to celebrate as their daughter Daisy is about to turn one-years-old. The two are not only in love with each other but also their adorable little girl. In an interview with E! News, Perry gushed about her bundle of joy.
“I think that you realize that when you become a mother ... you just have to focus on being a mom. And it‘s not because you don’t love other people, it’s not because of anything besides you just want to be a great mom,” she said to E!.
“It‘s really encouraged me to be even more present and to value every day. And all we have is this moment. That’s what’s promised is this moment and nothing else.“