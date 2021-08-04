These photos prove Angelina Jolie was living her best life while vacationing in Venice

Angelina Jolie is another celebrity who is living her best life while on a European vacation. The ‘Maleficent’ actress was vacationing with her children and some friends in Italy. The 46-year-old and her kids stayed at the Cipriani Hotel in Venice, according to E! News.

©GettyImages



Angelina Jolie just got back from an Italian vacation.

In addition to spending time with her kids, Jolie also hung out with married French artist JR and Prune Nourry. The couple posted multiple photos of Jolie from this past weekend living life posing in front of different sights in the romantic city of Venice.

Angelina Jolie living her best life in Venice 🤍 | 📸: @JRartpic.twitter.com/YyZrezw0HT — best of angelina jolie (@bestofajolie) July 31, 2021

In the photos, the actress looked as happy as can be on Venice rooftops with the dome of the Basilica di Santa Maria della Salute visible behind her. According to British Vogue, Jolie posed in the same grey kaftan that she wore in her cover shoot for the magazine.

Aside from posing on stunning rooftops, Jolie was photographed eating a meal on a luxury train and other photos showed the 46-year-old A-lister holding a camera while happily leaning out of a train window with sunglasses on and another of her on a boat.

Angelina Jolie stars in an impromptu photoshoot on the Orient Express and the rooftops of Venice: https://t.co/1lBWCvYlUxpic.twitter.com/lgEyNmu44B — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) August 2, 2021

More recently on Sunday, Jolie was already back from her dreamy European trip as she and her 16-year-old daughter Zahara were spotted at the Ziggy Marley show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, according to Lainey Gossip. Jolie dressed in all-black for the show while her teen opted for a mauve colored shirt with a beige camisole underneath. The mother-daughter duo each wore face masks to protect themselves.