America’s Got Talent judge Sofía Vergara supports musician Nightbirde after announcing the heartbreaking decision to withdraw from the competition due to a cancer diagnosis. The contestant, known for impressive vocals and captivating Simon Cowell, took social media to reveal that she had to pull out from the live shows.

Cowell’s Golden Buzzer act, whose real name is Jane Marczewski, said that after auditioning in AGT, her health has worsened. “Sharing my heart with the world on AGT has been an honor and a dream come true. My point of view this summer has been astounding. What a miracle that the pain I’ve walked through can be reworked into beauty that makes people all over the world open their eyes wider,” Nightbirde wrote.

©@keelifaith



Sofía Vergara supports Nightbirde after heartbreaking decision to withdraw from AGT due to cancer diagnosis

“Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention,” the singer revealed. “I am so sad to announce that I won’t be able to continue forward on this season of AGT. Life doesn’t always give breaks to those that deserve it—but we knew that already. Thank you for all your support, it means the world to me. Stay with me, I’ll be better soon. I’m planning my future, not my legacy. Pretty beat up, but I’ve still got dreams.”

After the news broke, Vergara reposted Nightbirde’s image and original message, adding: “Here’s to planning for a bright future @_nightbirde. ✨Your energy, your smile, and your amazing voice will be missed at the #agt live shows, but we’re rooting for you and your big dreams!” the Colombian actress wrote.

“We’re keeping you in our thoughts for a full recovery!” the AGT Instagram account also wrote. The comments section continued filling with more encouraging words to the aspiring singer. “May God give you the strength you need to pull through this challenging and difficult time. Love and appreciate yourself. I am sending you light and protection,” a person wrote, while another one said: “she already won.”