Gina Rodriguez and Liza Koshy look like besties while filming ‘Players’ in NYC

Gina Rodriguez and Liza Koshy looked like they were having the time of their lives on Monday, August 2 when they were spotted filming their new project, Players, in New York City.

The duo looked to be filming a scene in the park, listening to something with Rodriguez’s earbuds before they broke character between takes to strike a pose for photographers and intrigued onlookers.

The former Jane the Virgin star looked flawless as she bared her midriff and legs in a white crop top and a pair of denim short-shorts. To finish off the ensemble, she wore Nike sneakers with red accents while carrying her smartphone in a black leather crossbody for an easy summer look.

Once filming began, Gina added a white blouse over her tank top and a multicolored shoulder bag. She accessorized with a simple gold pendant necklace and had her brunette locks pulled back with a few highlighted strands framing her face.

As for her partner in crime, the YouTube star was peach and cream short jumper, which she paired with colorful striped socks and black converse sneakers. She kept things simple with a silver choker, also wearing her hair up for the hot summer day.

Their upcoming project, Players, also stars Damon Wayans Jr., and according to the synopsis on IMDb, the movie is a lot like Will Smith’s beloved comedy, Hitch.

“New York sportswriter Mack who spent years devising successful hook-up “plays” with best friend Adam and crew, unexpectedly falls for one of the targets and learns what it takes to go from simply scoring to playing for keeps,” the description reads.

Players is being directed by Pitch Perfect 3’s Trish Sie from a script written by Whit Anderson. Rodriguez is set to executive produce under her I Can And I Will Productions production banner with partner Molly Breeskin.

The film was first announced back in March by The Hollywood Reporter, with Gina and her costars being spotted filming around New York City over the past couple weeks.