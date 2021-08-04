Taylor Swift pays special tribute to Simone Biles amid grand return to the Olympics

Taylor Swift joins the lists of celebrities sharing her support for gymnastics superstar Simone Biles, amid her return to the Olympics following a much needed mental health break.

Loading the player...

The iconic singer narrated a recent NBC promo made in support of the gold medalist, just in time for her grand return, with an inspiring script that made Simone get emotional as she later confessed on her personal Twitter account.

The Grammy winner can be heard in the promo making a series of questions, “What do we want from our heroes? What do we expect from them? What do we need from them? What happens when they surprise us?”

Taylor continues, “When you have the attention of the world, everything you do takes on a bigger meaning. It can be a heavy burden. It can be a chance to change everything.“

During the minute-long commercial, footage of Simone can be seen competing, with Taylor concluding the special message saying “Throughout the last week, her voice has been as significant as her talents. Her honesty, as beautiful as the perfection that had long been her signature. But don‘t you see? It still is. She’s perfectly human, and that’s what makes it so easy to call her a hero.”

I cried watching YOU. I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you. https://t.co/VQxyeEf0mJ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 3, 2021

The promo also features Taylor’s song ‘This Is Me Trying’ from her Grammy Winning album Folklore, with the purpose of putting “mental health first because it shows how strong of a competitor and person that you really are.“