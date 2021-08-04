Becky G’s spicy way to celebrate boyfriend Sebastian Lletget Gold Cup win

Becky G just invited a third in her bed, and it is not precisely what you think. The singer, actress, and businesswoman took social media to share the images of the morning after her boyfriend, Team USA soccer player Sebastian Lletget won the Gold Cup alongside his teammates in a nerve-wracking match against Mexico.

“A celebratory threesome and breakfast of champs. What happens in Vegas ends up on the internet,” Becky captioned the images, tagging Lletget and adding a gold trophy emoji. In the first photo, the couple can be seen sealing their love with a kiss while surrounded by waffles, fruit, pastries, coffee, and the CONCACAF Gold Cup trophy. The second image shows the “Sin Pijama” singer with Sebastian in bed divided by the cup.

Becky’s spicy caption perfectly complements the photo and her gestures. The night Team USA won, Becky was there supporting her boo. “The love of my life is a champion. Again,” she wrote in the video. The clip shows her running towards her boyfriend. “One of my favorite moments ever 😭,” wrote the athlete in the comments section.

The star wore black leather high-waisted skinny pants for the occasion, paired with a black crop top and black strappy sandals.

Becky recently announced that she would soon be back on the road. In October, she will be traveling to Spain on her Becky G 2021 Tour. The singer will be performing in Barcelona, Madrid, Sevilla, Mallorca and more.