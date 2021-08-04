Becky G’s spicy way to celebrate boyfriend Sebastian Lletget Gold Cup win

Becky G just invited a third in her bed, and it is not precisely what you think. The singer, actress, and businesswoman took social media to share the images of the morning after her boyfriend, Team USA soccer player Sebastian Lletget won the Gold Cup alongside his teammates in a nerve-wracking match against Mexico.
“A celebratory threesome and breakfast of champs. What happens in Vegas ends up on the internet,” Becky captioned the images, tagging Lletget and adding a gold trophy emoji. In the first photo, the couple can be seen sealing their love with a kiss while surrounded by waffles, fruit, pastries, coffee, and the CONCACAF Gold Cup trophy. The second image shows the “Sin Pijama” singer with Sebastian in bed divided by the cup.
Becky’s spicy caption perfectly complements the photo and her gestures. The night Team USA won, Becky was there supporting her boo. “The love of my life is a champion. Again,” she wrote in the video. The clip shows her running towards her boyfriend. “One of my favorite moments ever 😭,” wrote the athlete in the comments section.
The star wore black leather high-waisted skinny pants for the occasion, paired with a black crop top and black strappy sandals.
Becky recently announced that she would soon be back on the road. In October, she will be traveling to Spain on her Becky G 2021 Tour. The singer will be performing in Barcelona, Madrid, Sevilla, Mallorca and more.
Last month, the second-generation Mexican-American global artist, actress, activist, and beauty maven, introduced to the cosmetics world Treslúce Beauty, a line far from cultural appropriation that offers Latinos and Latinas high-quality products while keeping the community at the forefront.
In an interview with HOLA! USA, Becky deep dive into the motivations behind her brand, what differentiates Treslúce from other celebrity makeup lines.
“I think [this collection] means so much more to our community. As I started to get older, I see our women not be the pretty face of a brand but to be the owner of a brand and be a brand creator. It is essential to see us as businesswomen. I think it’s bigger than just makeup,” she said. “First and foremost, it is something that I really want to get out there because there are so many incredible Latinx brands out there, and I was ready to create a platform in the beauty space that can facilitate more space and more conversation, more collaboration. I was done being just the face of something. I wanted to really be the embodiment of the brand because I could name it The Becky G Cosmetics, but it is not about me, it is about us, about we, and that’s the biggest difference for me.”