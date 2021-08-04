Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck jewelry shopping in Italy after going public with romance

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been spotted in a jewelry store, just in the middle of their Italian getaway last week!

It was reported that the iconic couple went to Faraone Mennella located in Capri, Italy, and it seems like the pair had a lot of fun, taking flirty selfies inside the shop while Jennifer tried on a $41,000 green tourmaline necklace and $2,850 colored hoop earrings.

And although fans of the couple are already expecting to hear about a possible engagement after the stars went public with their relationship, the spokesperson for the store revealed that they didn’t check out any rings.

Jennifer and Ben enjoyed their trip to Italy, and were photographed sightseeing and visiting the popular Ristorante Faraglioni, however the singer is reportedly still enjoying the mediterranean waters borrowing Ben’s yacht, while he returned to Los Angeles.

J Lo was previously seen in Portofino over the weekend wearing a beautiful diamond necklace with Ben’s name on it, and while the spokesperson for Faraone Mennella declared the couple didn’t buy anything right away, they explained that most celebrities browse in store and then call back to have their jewelry shipped home.