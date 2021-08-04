Rihanna has successfully branched out from music causing her to be a newly titled billionaire

Another day, another celebrity who has been added to the billionaire list. Congratulations are in order for singer Rihanna who has just become the richest female musician in the world. Forbes magazine estimates that the Fenty Beauty founder is worth $1.7 billion, making her rise to the top of the list just below Oprah Winfrey who is the richest female entertainer.

There is no denying that the 33-year-old has proven that she is more than an award-winning singer. Rihanna went on to create her inclusive makeup line Fenty Beauty and her lingerie company, Savage x Fenty which made her a successful entrepreneur.

Forbes reported that Fenty Beauty makes up $1.4 billion of Rihanna’s fortune and the rest of her net worth, around $270 million, comes from her music and acting career in addition to Savage x Fenty.

It’s no surprise that much of the 33-year-old’s earnings have come from her beauty line as beauty lovers from all over the world are constantly praising the line for being inclusive. For example, Fenty Beauty’s foundation comes in 50 different skin tones, which is rare to see from cosmetics lines.