Gisele Bündchen wishes the ‘love of her life’ Tom Brady a happy birthday for his 44th

It’s Tom Brady’s 44th birthday and the athlete has thousands of fans wishing him well on his special day on the internet. But of course, none of his fan‘s shoutouts could compare to his wife Gisele Bündchen who shared a series of adorable photos with a heartfelt caption. Quoting Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons romantic and catchy “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” the Brazilian model wrote, “You’re just too good to be true Can‘t take my eyes off of you.” “Happy Birthday love of my life! Thank you for sharing your life with me! Te amo,” she added, tagging Brady. The birthday boy used all the Portuguese his wife has taught him and commented “Aaawwwww I love you so much my love of my life !!!”

Brady has been sharing a lot of his shoutouts in his Instagram story and along with Bündchen his athletic pals David Beckham and Alex Rodriguez shared photos to wish him a happy birthday. A-Rod used the opportunity to share a photo of him smiling largely with Jay-Z, Brady is also in the photo but he looks a little shy.

©Tom Brady



David Beckham shouts out Tom Brady