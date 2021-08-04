Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith’s daughter Stella releases genderless perfume oil

Stella Banderas is creating a name for herself. The daughter of Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith had her first modeling campaign a few months ago for the regenerated nylon brand 101p100 and now she has created “Lightbound,” a health and beauty company. Stella’s first big drop was “Alma,” a genderless, handcrafted fragrance oil. Stella shared a series of photos and videos and expressed how proud she was in the caption, “I’ve put all my love and energy into @thisislightbound and am so excited to share the space on the site as well as the first product - a genderless, handcrafted, and sustainably packaged perfume oil reminiscent of and inspired by my intertwined upbringing between Málaga and Los Angeles.” The product is cruelty-free, paraben-free, and phthalate-free.
Stella’s mom Melanie has been sharing support for her daughter‘s company on social media. The proud mom re-shared her post on Instagram and wrote, “Stella has launched her very beautiful perfume oil!! Take a look, try the scent, enjoy! It’s as beautiful as she is,” in the caption.
Before shouting out Stella’s brand, the 64-year-old actress and film producer came for paparazzi images of her in a bikini. She shared 2 photos with the caption, “1st pic…. @martynbullard and me…( clearly I have a belly button ) 2nd pic…. Paparazzi pic ( clearly no belly button and my belly is very big ) ANYWAY… F them. We had a blast!!!.”
As for Antonio, he’s been living his best life competing in boat races. Most of his posts on social media are photos and videos aboard the vessel with updates in the caption. “Starting off on the right foot! Congratulations team !!!” He wrote in the most recent post.