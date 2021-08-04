Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith’s daughter Stella releases genderless perfume oil

Stella Banderas is creating a name for herself. The daughter of Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith had her first modeling campaign a few months ago for the regenerated nylon brand 101p100 and now she has created “Lightbound,” a health and beauty company. Stella’s first big drop was “Alma,” a genderless, handcrafted fragrance oil. Stella shared a series of photos and videos and expressed how proud she was in the caption, “I’ve put all my love and energy into @thisislightbound and am so excited to share the space on the site as well as the first product - a genderless, handcrafted, and sustainably packaged perfume oil reminiscent of and inspired by my intertwined upbringing between Málaga and Los Angeles.” The product is cruelty-free, paraben-free, and phthalate-free.

Stella’s mom Melanie has been sharing support for her daughter‘s company on social media. The proud mom re-shared her post on Instagram and wrote, “Stella has launched her very beautiful perfume oil!! Take a look, try the scent, enjoy! It’s as beautiful as she is,” in the caption.

Before shouting out Stella’s brand, the 64-year-old actress and film producer came for paparazzi images of her in a bikini. She shared 2 photos with the caption, “1st pic…. @martynbullard and me…( clearly I have a belly button ) 2nd pic…. Paparazzi pic ( clearly no belly button and my belly is very big ) ANYWAY… F them. We had a blast!!!.”