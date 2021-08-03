Khloé Kardashian is ready for a new addition to her family

Khloé Kardashian spent a lot of time discussing the process of finding a surrogate to expand her family with Tristan Thompson on the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. While the pair have reportedly broken up since and may not be trying to have more children right now, the Good American founder is still looking to make her family bigger.

On Monday, Khloé took to Twitter to reveal that she is currently looking for a pet for herself and 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson. This comes after previously losing her dog Gabbana, who passed away when the reality star was six months pregnant with True.

“My fur baby Gabbana passed away when I was 6 months pregnant. Emotionally, I wasn’t ready for another fur baby. But now that True is getting older I figured I would get her a dog once we got settled into the new house,” she wrote. “I desperately miss my Goober 💔 It’s been over 3 years and I’m finally ready.”

“I know a dog would be a great addition to our home. Buttttt Miss True has a love for cats and wants a cat,” she continued. “I have never owned a cat before. I don’t know anything about cats. I’ve been researching for weeks (literally). I’ve been trying to persuade her to get a dog but she’s not falling for it.

Khloé went on to ask her followers for help, writing, “Sooooooooooo does anyone know of any good kitten rescues in Los Angeles.”

She went on to clarify that this isn’t a decision she’s making right now, taking the time to look into this new addition more before taking the jump.

“I have a few more months until I move. So I’m trying to look into shelters and still do a little more research until then,” Kardashian wrote. “I’m sure a move can be a little jarring for a three year old, so I’m trying to get the kitten around move-in time so True is excited for the new house.”