Lizzo started a rumor that she is pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby and he is excited about it

It’s rare for celebrities to start or engage in a rumor about themselves yet Lizzo seemed to have done just that. The award-winning singer took to TikTok recently to start a hilarious rumor that she is pregnant with actor Chris Evans’ baby.

In the social media video the ‘Truth Hurts’ singer said, “This is something that I‘ve been really trying to keep personal and private just between me and the father of my child,” she said. ”But since we’re airing out all the rumors today, I’ve been sucking in. We’re going to have a little America.”

Lizzo’s fans knew she was kidding around but the plot thickened when the 33-year-old shared a conversation she had with the ‘Captain America’ actor over Instagram DMs and it seems like Evans is in on the joke too. The screen shot Lizzo shared to TikTok showed correspondence between her and the actor.

“Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy,” he DM’d Lizzo with a laughing emoji. “My mother will be so happy lol. (Just promise me no gender reveal parties lol).”

The singer went on to excitedly say to her followers, “Guess what besties?! We secured the child support bag!!!!!”