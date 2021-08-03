Camila Mendes is filming a new Netflix movie, ‘Strangers’ in Miami

Camila Mendes is hard at work filming a new movie but pictures of the ‘Riverdale’ actress in multiple skimpy bikinis in South Beach Miami might say otherwise.

©GrosbyGroup



Camila Mendes on set of her new Netflix film, ‘Strangers.’

Over the weekend, the 27-year-old was seen wearing a skimpy floral bikini by Frankie’s Bikinis as she was filming a new Netflix movie titled ‘Strangers.’ The pink and orange flowered suit hugged Mendes’ curves perfectly which she had paired with pink sandals and long hanging earrings. Her dark hair was pulled back in a bright claw clip. In the photos she is seen holding an umbrella over her head to potentially protect her from the unpredictable Florida weather.

The film will also be starring Talia Ryder, Paris Berelc, Jonathan Daviss, Maia Reficco, Ava Capri, Austin Abrams, Rish Shah, Maya Hawke, and a cameo by Sophie Turner. The dark-comedy film’s plot is about a group of teenage girls who form a friendship to take down each other’s bullies, according to Glamour. ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ writer Robinson co-wrote the film with Celeste Ballard, according to Deadline.

©GrosbyGroup



Mendes and Hawke on set filming a scene poolside in Miami.

Hawke, who is the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, was also in the scene with Mendes. Hawke looked adorable in a black one-piece bathing suit that had fruit all over it. Her character wore a black cutout visor over her blonde choppy hair and she accessorized with hanging lime earrings. The two women were surrounded by a large production crew.