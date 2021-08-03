Diddy finally reveals why he posted that throwback pic with J.Lo

Following Jennifer Lopez’s breakup from fiancé Alex Rodriguez, the singer has been living her best life while flaunting her rekindled romance with her ex from nearly two decades ago, Ben Affleck.

While it seems like it’s been a lifetime since the news broke that Bennifer was back, it’s only been a few months, and there are still some unanswered questions from the whirlwind news cycle surrounding J.Lo’s love life. With all of the pandemonium surrounding her romance with Ben Affleck, fans may have forgotten that another ex actually tried to work their way back into her life post-breakup: Diddy.

Following reports that the actress had spent time with both Affleck and her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, after her split from A-Rod, the music industry mogul entered the conversation, posting a throwback picture from when they dated more than 20 years ago. Of course, a lot of people saw this as Diddy shooting his shot, and though he didn’t comment any further at the time, he’s finally addressing why he decided to post the photo.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the businessman touched on that throwback photo he shared in late May, right as Bennifer part two began to make headlines.

Though the timing of the post obviously raised some eyebrows, Diddy claims that wasn’t his intention at all. As the rapper told the publication, it was just a “throwback from a great time in his life.”