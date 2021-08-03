Eiza Gonzalez to star and produce a movie about the legendary Mexican icon Maria Felix

Eiza Gonzalez has had a great year so far with multiple hit movies. To top it off, Gonzalez has scored one more win on her long list of successes as she was recently ranked among the highest-grossing actors.She recently became the newest ambassador for the high-end jewelry company Bulgari. And, there is an extra layer leaving the Mexican actress proud - she is the first Latina to be a North American Ambassador for the Italian company.

The Mexican actress and producer is now preparing for one for the most exciting acting challenges of her career. Gonzales will play Mexican icon María Félix in a biopic directed by Matthew Heineman, as reported on the Deadline site. The artist will play the ‘Cine de Oro’ diva and will also produce the film with Dana Harris and Nicole King for Linden Entertainment. In addition, it is known that Walter Rivera will be the executive producer of the film on behalf of the heirs of Felix.

©GettyImages



EIZA GONZALEZ LOOKED RADIANT AT THE UNICEF SUMMER GALA IN CAPRI

According to Deadline, the actress teamed up with Oscar-nominated director Matthew Heineman and they are looking for a Latin American writer to adapt the life of ‘La Doña’ to bring it to the big screen.

Gonzalez confirmed the news on her Instagram. She expressed her excitement for this new professional chapter.

“This is one of the most exciting moments of my life. I’ve always wanted to tell a story that features women, namely Latina women. Maria was a pioneer of the feminist movement who helped lay the foundation for future female trailblazers. Maria is an inspiration to me and many others. Im so grateful to the Maria Felix estate for choosing us to share her story with the world! Cannot wait @mheineman Arriba Sonora !!!! 🇲🇽” [Gonzalez]