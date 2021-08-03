Zayn Malik shocks fans after unveiling a mysterious face tattoo

It’s no secret Zayn Malik loves getting some new ink from time to time, however fans are now going all out trying to decipher the meaning behind the singer’s new tattoo.

The former member of One Direction decided to get a new face tattoo and took to Instagram to make the reveal, posting a side profile selfie showing his neck tattoos and a glimpse of the fresh ink.

The artist and father, who is enjoying his family life with supermodel Gigi Hadid after welcoming their daughter Khai, got a two-word phrase tattooed on his face, and it seems the first letter starts with a ‘D’ and a lot of people think it has to do with his new baby girl.

Online users immediately started sharing their hypothesis on Twitter and Instagram, with one person asking “LOOKS LIKE ZAYN HAS GOTTEN A NEW TATTOO!! What do y’all think it says” and others writing it could be “De mama” or “do more? Or démodé” would zayn do smth french?”

And while we still have no idea what the new tattoo says, we hope the singer comments on the many suggestions and reveals the meaning behind it, which looking back could be family related, as he also has his grandfather’s name, his daughter’s name in Arabic and even Gigi’s eyes tattooed.