Kourtney Kardashian shows off her toned abs during workout with Kylie Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian wants to let her followers know exactly how she keeps herself looking so fit and toned, and that’s exactly what she does with her lifestyle company, Poosh. That’s also what keeps her 135 million Instagram followers constantly tuning in to hear her latest diet and exercise tips.

The latest tips from the oldest Kardashian sister came on Monday, August 2, when she shared some of her favorite exercise routines featuring a workout ball.

The 42-year-old looked a lot younger than her true age as she showed off her sculpted abs while working out with her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner.

In the snap, Kourtney was spotted in the background of the gym wearing a sleek black sports bra and high-waisted black leggings--though they still showed off plenty of her toned midsection.

©Kourtney Kardashian





As she did her workout, the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star held a basketball-sized black ball in her hands and over her head, looking as if she was about to shoot a basket.

Though Kylie had her face obscured by her phone as she snapped the mirror selfie, fans could still see her trim physique, as well, wearing a slightly more modest black crop top and a similar pair of black Adidas leggings.

While this flick was just posted in 2021, the photo seems to be an old snap, as she usually is seen with a newer model iPhone with more camera lenses on the back. The Kylie Cosmetics’ founder’s nails are also a lot longer these days--but that just goes to show how long Kourtney has been keeping up with her fitness routine.

The Poosh founder directed fans to her lifestyle site for some of her favorite workout ball routines. Most of the simple five-minute exercises were variations on yoga or Pilates moves, but performed with an exercise ball squeezed between the thighs.

Kourtney has been showing off her bangin’ body a lot lately, constantly posting photos that bare it all--including one from last week wearing a barely-there string bikini.

Though she’s always been beautiful, it’s obvious just how much good her current relationship with Travis Barker is doing for her self confidence.