Tiffany Trump enjoys Greek getaway with fiancé Michael Boulos

Greetings from Greece! Tiffany Trump was spotted with her fiancé Michael Boulos in Mykonos over the weekend. Former President Donald Trump’s 27-year-old daughter stepped out on the Greek island wearing a blue maxi dress that featured thigh-high slits. Tiffany teamed the flowy design with shades, Dior slides, a Dior bucket hat and her massive engagement ring.

©Grosby Group



Tiffany showed off her stunning engagement ring in Mykonos

Tiffany announced her engagement to Michael on her father’s last full day in office back in January. “It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael,” she captioned a photo of herself and her fiancé at the White House. “Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter! ❤️.”

©Grosby Group



The couple announced their engagement in January

People reported in July that Tiffany and Michael, who reportedly grew up in Nigeria, are planning a big ceremony. “They both want to marry in a big ceremony, your basic international spectacle,” a social source told the magazine. “Tiffany likes the idea of a glamorous and glitzy affair and, surprisingly, so does Michael.”