Alessandra Ambrosio is vacationing in Brazil while modeling her swimwear brand

Celebrities clearly have the travel bug this summer. We just saw Jennifer Lopez living it up on a megayacht with Ben Affleck while her ex Alex Rodriguez sailed around Europe on his yacht with friends former NFL player Eric Decker and his wife country singer, Jessie James Decker. Now, it’s Alessandra Ambrosio’s turn.
The 40-year-old supermodel has been vacationing in her home country of Brazil. The model is visiting the town of Trancoso with her boyfriend Richard Lee and friends having the time of her life. Over the weekend, the former Victoria’s Secret model was seen in a tiny beige and black striped bikini that left very little to the imagination from her swimwear line, Gal Floripa.
She was spotted on a boat which she and her friends were jumping off of into the water. Ambrosio and friends seemed to be having a blast as they were seen laughing and swimming around together.
Back in 2019, Ambrosio launched GaLl Floripa with her younger sister Aline Ambrosio and best friend Gisele Cória. “We always had this dream. We grew up in Florianopolis, which is an island south of Brazil, and swim was always like our second skin. We were always in a swimsuit going from one beach to another and always wanted to have a bikini shop there one day. That was our dream when we were 18,” Ambrosio told People magazine.
“It was so much fun to create the collection. We chose our favorite cuts for the swimwear and from there chose colors and fabrics. We chose comfortable fabrics that had a little bit of shimmer and they’re a little bit iridescent,” she said to the magazine. “We have four different types of bottoms and five different types of tops that you can kind of mix and match and just whatever makes your body feel comfortable and gives the nice shape that you’re looking for.”