Alessandra Ambrosio is vacationing in Brazil while modeling her swimwear brand

Celebrities clearly have the travel bug this summer. We just saw Jennifer Lopez living it up on a megayacht with Ben Affleck while her ex Alex Rodriguez sailed around Europe on his yacht with friends former NFL player Eric Decker and his wife country singer, Jessie James Decker. Now, it’s Alessandra Ambrosio’s turn.

The 40-year-old supermodel has been vacationing in her home country of Brazil. The model is visiting the town of Trancoso with her boyfriend Richard Lee and friends having the time of her life. Over the weekend, the former Victoria’s Secret model was seen in a tiny beige and black striped bikini that left very little to the imagination from her swimwear line, Gal Floripa.

©GrosbyGroup



Ambrosio showing off her curves in a bikini from her line.

She was spotted on a boat which she and her friends were jumping off of into the water. Ambrosio and friends seemed to be having a blast as they were seen laughing and swimming around together.