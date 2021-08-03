Former President Barack Obama is throwing a big party to celebrate his 60th birthday. Despite the coronavirus and contagious delta variant concerns, Mr. Obama is making sure all his 400-plus guests are fully vaccinated and get tested. It is also reported that a COVID-coordinator will be on site.

The outdoor bash will be held at the Obamas’ $12 million oceanfront home on Martha’s Vineyard, an island located south of Cape Cod in Massachusetts. According to The Hill, worldwide known celebrities figure among the guests, including actor George Clooney and tv personality and media mogul Oprah Winfrey. Other media outlets also said that Steven Spielberg is part of the coveted list.

President Barack Obama puts the medallion on Oprah Winfrey while awarding her the Presidential Medal of Freedom on November, 20, 2013 in Washington, DC.

Mr. Obama asks his guests not to bring gifts but to please consider donations to charities and programs. A source close to the former president told Axios that he prefers donations “that work to support boys and young men of color and their families here at home in the United States, empower adolescent girls around the world, and equip the next generation of emerging community leaders.”

Axios also reported that the event will include “friends, family and former aides – and 200-plus staff planning to work the part,” and that the American rock band from the 90’s Pearl Jam would be performing at the event; however, a spokesperson recently denied the claims by saying, “Pearl Jam is not performing at Obama’s 60th birthday party this weekend,” as informed by Fox News.

The most prominent absentee of the celebration will be Mr. Obama’s good friend, President Joe Biden, who allegedly cannot attend. The publication added that a White House spokesperson said that President Biden “looks forward to catching up with former President Obama soon and properly welcoming him into the over-60 club.”

Luckily for Mr. Obama and his friends and family, to date, Martha’s Vineyard does not figure in the list of spots with a high risk for transmission.