Camila Cabello shares hilarious videos playing in an outdoor shower with her parents

Camila Cabello is having fun in the sun with her parents on a tropical vacation somewhere. On Monday the Cuban singer shared a series of videos of them enjoying an outdoor shower that got funnier and funnier with each swipe. In the first slide of the post captioned “familia”, the video shows a beautiful view of a clear and beautiful ocean with white sands and green vegetation before panning to Camila who is rinsing off in an outdoor shower in a bright red, perfectly fitting bikini. Considering Camila is with her parents she kept the shower scene very appropriate without any kind of posing and just stood there rinsing her hair. Her mom Sinuhe Estrabao was next and kind of stole the show from Camila, posing with her arms in the air as they complimented how cute she looked. But the final slide was her dad Alejandro Cabello, and he was definitely the main character.

Considering the onslaught of body shaming that Camila was a recent victim of, it‘s great to see her rocking her bikini, looking amazing. Last month paparazzi photos of the singer on a run had the trolls ready to do what they do best. She eventually addressed the situation on social media proudly declaring “I luv my body” in the caption of a TikTok video. “I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy. And I am wearing a top that shows my belly, and I wasn’t tucking it in,” Cabello explained. “Because I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn’t tuck it in all the time and I was like, ‘Damn.’ But then I reminded myself being at war with your body is so last season. I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby.”