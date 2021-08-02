Chrissy Teigen opens up about her first sober Italian getaway: ‘It was so trippy’

Chrissy Teigen is sharing more details about her summer trip to Italy! The 35-year-old TV personality confessed she is staying sober while she is on her mediterranean getaway.

Loading the player...

The model is spending a romantic vacation with her husband John Legend, after attending Unicef’s fundraising gala on Sunday, taking some time off to enjoy her time with the singer and having a different experience than usual.

“It was so, so trippy being sober at something you typically would have been wasted at. That paired with the all the crazy hot young models and club dudes and seeing your young self over and over, oh man it was crazy,” she explained.

And while Chrissy is in her “quest to have my first sober Italian getaway,” she revealed they had so much fun, adding that she “didn‘t do anything I’d regret and I’m glad I’ll get to remember it all!”