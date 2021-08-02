North West and Penelope Disick are already starting their journey as entrepreneurs

When it comes to the Kardashians, it’s safe to say entrepreneurship runs in the family.

Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s oldest child, 8-year-old North West, and her cousin, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s 9-year-old Penelope Disick, teamed up to start their very own business: a lemonade stand.

Since it’s been over 90 degrees in Los Angeles for what seems like an eternity, the girls decided to offer their neighbors a chance to cool off, selling glasses of lemonade for $3 each. They also offered handmade bracelets, which went for $10 to $20.

©Scott Disick





When it comes to customers, the cousin duo had their share of encounters, with multiple family members stopping by to support the latest family business.

Khloé Kardashian stopped by her nieces’ business and purchased one of their accessories, while Penelope’s dad Scott Disick rolled through and selected a sparkly piece that spelled out “Lord” in beads.

”Thanks pooshalini,” he wrote on Instagram while modeling the custom bracelet for his followers.

Scott’s girlfriend, Amelia Gray Hamlin, also came by the stand and posted a picture of the pop-up’s sign, supporting both her boyfriend and his middle child. Of course, Penelope’s brothers Mason Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 6, also joined in on the fun.

Unsurprisingly, knowing their family history, this isn’t the first business venture for North, who has been hosting lemonade stands since at least 2016.

A few years back, the 8-year-old ran one with Adidas and her dad, Kanye West, to help sell Yeezys, with the proceeds going to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.