Lizzo fans are hoping there is a collaboration with Harry Styles on her anticipated album

It’s been a while since we heard new music from Lizzo and her fans are anxiously waiting for the singer to drop some new tunes. Now, things seem to be looking up as the 33-year-old took to her Instagram on Sunday to tease new music.

©GettyImages



Lizzo is hinting at new music to get her fans excited.

Her first post showed a black square that read “SHHHHHHH” with an emoji that had a finger to its mouth. She captioned it, “Don’t even like this post cus you REALLY gon like my post tomorrow 🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫 #shhhhhhhhhhhh.”

Then on Monday, she posted a photo of herself in a bedazzled strapless gown, glammed up, with a finger to her mouth. She captioned this post, “NEW ERA BITCH. ‘RUMORS’. 8/13. 🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫.”