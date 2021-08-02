Lizzo fans are hoping there is a collaboration with Harry Styles on her anticipated album

It’s been a while since we heard new music from Lizzo and her fans are anxiously waiting for the singer to drop some new tunes. Now, things seem to be looking up as the 33-year-old took to her Instagram on Sunday to tease new music.
Her first post showed a black square that read “SHHHHHHH” with an emoji that had a finger to its mouth. She captioned it, “Don’t even like this post cus you REALLY gon like my post tomorrow 🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫 #shhhhhhhhhhhh.”
Then on Monday, she posted a photo of herself in a bedazzled strapless gown, glammed up, with a finger to her mouth. She captioned this post, “NEW ERA BITCH. ‘RUMORS’. 8/13. 🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫.”
The comment section was filled with excitement from the 33-year-old’s fans and other celebs. Diplo wrote, “Omg” with several fire emojis. Another comment read, “Yaaaaaaaassassaaaaaaaaahhhh🔥.” “GIRL YOU LOOOOOOK GOOOOOOOD,” wrote another commenter.
Lizzo hilariously responds to rumors she killed someone stage-diving
Lizzo tries the new watermelon and mustard trend to find out if it’s ‘bussin or disgusting’
Fans are always wondering (and hoping) that new music from Lizzo will include a duet from the singer and bestie Harry Styles. When the former One Direction member’s manager Jeff Azoff liked Lizzo’s weekend post, fans immediately speculated that meant she and Styles have made new music together. If this is the case, it will be the first collaboration between the two friends, according to Meaww.