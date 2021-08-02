Nelly and his girlfriend Shantel Jackson break up after six years together

Nelly and his longtime girlfriend Shantel Jackson have decided to split up after six years together.

The 46-year-old singer and the 37-year-old actress started their romance back in 2014, however when Shantel was recently asked about Nelly, she confessed they are now “just friends.”

The former couple seemed to be going strong back in 2020, as Nelly revealed in October that he believed Shantel was “the one” and even revealed they were ready to be engaged.

He had also shared more about their romance, explaining they “had so much in common,“ adding that “she grew up in the inner city, she knows what it‘s like to go through certain things in life when you grow up in the inner city.”

And while the rapper has yet to comment on the news, the celebrity and entrepreneur received a lot of support by her fans and followers online, who commented on the split and offered words of encouragement on this new chapter.

“One of my favorite couples ever. Blessings and love to you as you enter this next season in your life,” an online user wrote, while others stated ”Oh nooo... I loved seeing you guys together,” and “I‘m so mad you didn’t marry her.”