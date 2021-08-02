Lele Pons and boyfriend Guaynaa go on a romantic getaway to Italy

Lele Pons’ most recent trip to Italy is going a lot differently than her last visit.

The social media superstar posted a series of photos with her boyfriend, Puerto Rican rapper Guaynaa, over the weekend, showing off their romantic date at the famous Venice canals.

One photo shows the sweet couple sharing a kiss as they ride around in a gondola, with another showing them flashing huge smiles as they feast on some cheese pizza while sitting by the water.

The rapper also shared a few snapshots of his own from the dreamy date, with photos including another steamy gondola kiss, some cuddles while sitting on the dock, their hands holding some of Italty’s famous gelato, and a scenic photo showing their view as they ride through the canals.

In his caption, he wrote in Spanish, “Lost in Venice, with a beautiful Italian woman, we kissed on the bridge of sighs. Bucketlist done.”

While Pons is known for speaking about her identity as a Latina, it seems she’s Italian as well, with her father being of Catalan descent and her mother of Italian descent--which is what Guaynaa is referring to in his caption.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Lele Pons without making some sort of joke out of the situation, which came in when she posted about her last time in the romantic country of Italy.

“THEN VS. NOW ❤️😂,” she wrote under some throwback pictures from when she tagged along with her friend, Hannah Stocking, and her boyfriend, Twan. It goes without saying that Lele is happy to be on her own romantic getaway this time and not just third-wheeling with another couple.