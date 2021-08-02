Roselyn Sánchez is making her rounds for her press tour of ‘Fantasy Island’

Over the weekend, Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Roselyn Sánchez was seen in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico which is the same place she filmed the new version of Fox’s ‘Fantasy Island.’ The singer was there with the governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluisi to announce that the show will continue filming the series there. For the occasion, the 48-year-old wore a white vest and matching white pants.

©GrosbyGroup



The 48-year-old looked stunning in white while in Puerto Rico.

The reboot of the late 1970’s show has casted Sanchez as the lead role, according to Variety. The 48-year-old will star as Elena Roarke, a descendant of Mr. Roarke from the original show and she could not be happier that she is filming the show in Puerto Rico, the place where she was born and raised.

Sanchez took to her Twitter on Friday to express her excitement. This is how I’m feeling today… so happy! What a beautiful journey here in my Island where I was born and raised! What a privilege to shoot @fantasyislandtv with people that I love, close to my family and playing such a fierce and awesome lady as “Elena ROARKE”.

The show’s premiere is next week, so Sanchez has been busy making her rounds for press junkets. She posted to her Instagram Monday morning writing, “Good morning… Buenos Días! Press press press for @fantasyislandtv In love with my outfit… está chulisimo right!? 💕 @florencia.davalos @stitchlabmia @stuartweitzman Gracias a la mejor @gabyrougestyle And of course @paulanthonylove. Love you 🥰 Love you Mami!”