Ashley Judd shares health update following painful leg injury

Ashley Judd has shared a new health update after accidentally shattering her leg on a trip to the Democratic Republic of the Congo last year.

The 53-year-old Hollywood star took to Twitter to reveal more details about her long recovery with fans and followers, posting a series of photos and videos, almost six months since the accident.

She also wrote a message confessing she feels proud about what her body has accomplished and is positive about the outcomes.

“Dear Friends, It is with reverence and quiet awe I offer this update. Today, five months and three weeks after the accident in the Congolese rainforest, I walked again, and in what fashion!” The actress declared.

Ashley explained that she was able to hike in the Swiss National Park and “felt in my ease, my natural garment of self, at home in my spirit,” adding that her “leg and foot worked beautifully.”

She also walked on uneven surfaces for an hour, “confidently and came down carefully and easily,” the next day she walked again after “working hard and feeling how much stamina I have to rebuild.”