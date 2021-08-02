Jennifer Lopez was seen solo in Portofino while Alex Rodriguez said he has “big D” energy now

It’s been a busy week for Jennifer Lopez as she has been enjoying her European vacation with her boo, Ben Affleck. We saw Bennifer having fun on their yacht with plenty of PDA moments and for the last day of their trip, Lopez was seen flying solo without Affleck.

©GrosbyGroup



The lovebirds showing some PDA on their vacation.

On Saturday night, the ‘Jenny from the Block’ singer enjoyed a fun dinner with friends in Portofino, Italy. For the occasion, the 52-year-old was seen wearing a floor-length white dress with green embroidery, and puffy sleeves. The dress also kept with the cutout trend that is having a moment right now and a slit in the back. The actress accessorized her summer look with casual gold sandals, gold hoop earrings, sunglasses, and a small green handbag to match the dress’ embroidery. Her brown locks were pulled back in a wavy low ponytail. Then she was spotted leaving her rented yacht and posing for pictures with fans.

Lopez’s ex, Alex Rodriguez has also been enjoying fun in the European sun this past week with former NFL star Eric Decker and wife, country singer Jessie James Decker, and sports reporter Melanie Collins to celebrate his 46th birthday, according to Page Six.

While people are speculating that Rodriguez and Collins are seeing each other, but a source said they’re just friends and that the former MLB player is very single, according to Page Six. ARod and the sports reporter met through the Deckers and the foursome were seen cruising the coast of St. Tropez on the athlete‘s massive yacht. The other day ARod was spotted jetting his private jet with Collins to return home.