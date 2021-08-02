Simone Biles resume Tokyo Olympics participation after a much-needed mental health break

The break is over, and Simone Biles is back to the Tokyo Olympics. The gymnast will return to compete during the balance beam final on Tuesday after withdrawing to focus on her mental health.

“We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow — Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both!” USA Gymnastics said in a statement.

©GettyImages



Simone Biles (L) and Sunisa Lee of the United States react during the women‘s artistic gymnastics team all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games, at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre

On July 27, Biles surprised the world when she decided to step out after her rocky performance on the vault. According to the six-time Olympic medalist, her decision came after experiencing “the twisties.” A phenomenon that confuses gymnasts to the point where they lose control of their bodies and can’t distinguish space and dimension in midair

©GettyImages



Simone Biles of Team US reacts during the Women’s Team Final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan on July 27, 2021.

Although Biles qualified for all the individual all-around event, vault, floor exercises, and uneven bars events, she preferred not to compete to avoid getting hurt. “Physically, I feel good; I’m in shape,” she confirmed on TODAY. ”Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment. Coming to the Olympics and being head star isn’t an easy feat, so we’re just trying to take it one day at a time, and we’ll see,” she said at the time.

Known as the GOAT (the greatest gymnast of all time), the Team USA captain continued her training after her withdrawal and started to be evaluated daily by the USA Gymnastics staff, as reported by AP.

“I’m really proud of her for coming back,” said Team USA gold Olympic medalist Jade Carey. “She’s been through a lot this Olympics, so I’m really proud and happy to see her going after beam.”

©GettyImages



USA‘s Simone Biles celebrates as her team-mate Jade Carey takes gold in the Women’s Floor Exercise at Ariake Gymnastic Centre on the tenth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

Although it is still unknown if Biles will retire after her second Olympics, her message will live with all of us forever. Despite the criticism, the athlete superstar decided to put her well-being first.