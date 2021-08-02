Simone Biles resume Tokyo Olympics participation after a much-needed mental health break

The break is over, and Simone Biles is back to the Tokyo Olympics. The gymnast will return to compete during the balance beam final on Tuesday after withdrawing to focus on her mental health.
“We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow — Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both!” USA Gymnastics said in a statement.
On July 27, Biles surprised the world when she decided to step out after her rocky performance on the vault. According to the six-time Olympic medalist, her decision came after experiencing “the twisties.” A phenomenon that confuses gymnasts to the point where they lose control of their bodies and can’t distinguish space and dimension in midair
Although Biles qualified for all the individual all-around event, vault, floor exercises, and uneven bars events, she preferred not to compete to avoid getting hurt. “Physically, I feel good; I’m in shape,” she confirmed on TODAY. ”Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment. Coming to the Olympics and being head star isn’t an easy feat, so we’re just trying to take it one day at a time, and we’ll see,” she said at the time.
Known as the GOAT (the greatest gymnast of all time), the Team USA captain continued her training after her withdrawal and started to be evaluated daily by the USA Gymnastics staff, as reported by AP.
“I’m really proud of her for coming back,” said Team USA gold Olympic medalist Jade Carey. “She’s been through a lot this Olympics, so I’m really proud and happy to see her going after beam.”
Although it is still unknown if Biles will retire after her second Olympics, her message will live with all of us forever. Despite the criticism, the athlete superstar decided to put her well-being first.
For those looking to watch Simone Bile’s performance at the Tokyo Olympics on TV, your local NBC station will be broadcasting the event on prime time. NBC Sports Network, USA, CNBC, the NBC Olympics channel, the Golf Channel, and Telemundo will also broadcast the event. Viewers can stream the games from their Sling TV, Roku, Hulu Plus, FuboTV, AT&T TV, Xfinity, and YouTube TV accounts.