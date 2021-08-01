Rebel Wilson looks amazing dressed up as Britney Spears

Rebel Wilson shared photos of herself dressed up as Britney Spears. While there’s no wrong occasion for dressing up as the 90’s pop icon, Wilson was wearing the outfit due to her upcoming movie, “Senior Year.”

Rebel’s outfit, made out of a green off-the-shoulder top and black pants is a familiar ensemble for Britney Spears fans. The singer wore it for her 1999 music video “(You Drive Me) Crazy,” which was a huge hit. The video starred Melissa Joan Hart and Adrian Grenier.

“Senior Year” just wrapped filming this past week, prompting Rebel to share all sorts of behind-the-scenes moments on her social media. The movie is set for release in 2022, and it stars Rebel Wilson, Alicia Silverstone, Justin Hartley, and more. It’s about a 37-year-old woman who wakes up from a 20-year coma and returns to the high school where she was once the popular cheerleader.

Rebel Wilson recently discussed her personal experience with weight loss. She talked about how and why she lost 65 pounds in a year. On an Instagram live, the actress was asked why she decided to lose weight, and she provided a thorough and careful response.