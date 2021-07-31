Beyoncé’s ‘Formation’ is ranked as the best music video of all time

Beyoncé is one of the world’s greatest artists. Aside from making great music and being one of the world’s best performers, she’s also known for her music videos. Her music films and videos are thoughtful and beautiful, made in collaboration with some of the greatest filmmakers in the industry.

Recently, Rolling Stone published its acclaimed Best Music Videos List and gave Beyoncé the number one spot for her video “Formation.”

The 100 Greatest Music Video List is made with the contribution of some of the best music writers in the industry. The list takes on a cohesive approach, highlighting music videos that helped shape the music industry, with the videos reflecting the style and concerns of the time of their release.

Music videos were born in the ’80s, thanks to MTV. While the channel is now known for a lot of different programs, from Teen Mom to a variety of prank shows, in the ’80s and ’90s it was known for its music videos and its irreverent style. While that concept is now lost, we still love music videos and they play an important part in musicians’ careers and success.

Beyoncé’s “Formation” was released in 2016. It was a part of “Lemonade,” her most iconic studio album. The record was a surprise drop and it didn’t consist of music alone. “Lemonade” was released as a film on HBO, made in partnership with Hollywood directors like Mark Romanek and Melina Matsoukas. “Formation,” was performed later that year in the Super Bowl, where Beyoncé was joined by her dancers dressed as the Black Panthers. It’s a gorgeous and inspiring video, one that remains as vibrant and resonant as it was when it was first released.

Other notable entries on the best music video list include Adele’s iconic “Hello” video, directed by Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan, and many others artists like Michael Jackson, Sinead O’Connor, Madonna, and Childish Gambino.