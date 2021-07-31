Loading the player...

HOLA! USA DIGITAL COVER

The young and talented Manuel Turizo gives us an exclusive tour of his newly bought house

The singer is proud to have made his dreams come true and shows us the results of his hard work with his mother and brother by his side.

-New York
Manuel Turizo knew what he wanted to be since he was a boy. From a young age, he told his mother that he wanted to be a singer, and always had her and his family’s support, provided he studied and got good grades. His goal was clear: Manuel wanted to be an international superstar, a dream he fought for day and night until he achieved success with his first song, ‘Una Lady Como Tu,’ released in 2016.

His work has put him as one of the most recognized Latinos within the music industry. His songs have achieved international success, not only listened to in his native Colombia or the United States. Manuel’s music has reached countries like Germany, Turkey, and Japan. He has collaborated with artists like Rauw Alejandro, Myke Towers, Maluma, Justin Quiles, Will.i.am and Wisin y Yandel. And this is only the beginning -- Manuel already knows who he wants to collaborate with next.

At the age of 21, Manuel is not only enjoying his fame, he is also reaping the benefits of his hard work, which has allowed him to achieve dreams that he’s long shared with his family, like owning a house in the hub of Miami. Manuel, his mother, Diana Marcela Zapata, and his brother, Julian Turizo, welcomed HOLA! USA to their home. In a friendly conversation, the singer spoke about his achievements, his future, and the long road towards achieving his dreams.

Manuel also confessed that he contracted COVID-19 in the middle of the pandemic, and talked a bit about his experience battling the disease. When discussing his personal life, he revealed whether or not he is jealous with his girlfriend, the influencer Joselina Sorza. He told us how many kids he’d like to have and if he’s planning on becoming a father anytime soon.

Manuel Turizo Cover Digital Cover©Hola
Photo: Gabo Bucheli | Makeup: María Laura Carrizo

Check out this sneak peak of the interview with Manuel Turizo!

I’m living my dream and I’m enjoying it. It’s not like I’m staying at home doing nothing. We all have our way of enjoying life and that’s why we work for. But I’m very conscious. I’m aware of what I want in my future and where I want to go. [Turizo]

What does it mean to you to have achieved your dream of owning a house like this one?
When did you realize that things were working out for you?
How do you handle fame from such a young age? What keeps you grounded and allows you to take it all in?
Have you ever felt that fame took you someplace you didn’t want to go? Who brings you back down to Earth?
Manuel Turizo HOLA! USA©Hola
Photo: Gabo Bucheli | Makeup: María Laura Carrizo

What does your career mean to you at this moment?
Have you ever struggled with anxiety or depression? How do you stay mentally healthy?
Manuel Turizo HOLA! USA©Hola
Photo: Gabo Bucheli | Makeup: María Laura Carrizo


Have you faced difficult situations?
Did you get COVID-19?

Manuel Turizo HOLA! USA©Hola
Manuel, his mother, Diana Marcela Zapata, and his brother, Julian Turizo, welcomed HOLA! USA to their home. Photo: Gabo Bucheli | Makeup: María Laura Carrizo


Who do you want to work with next? Which artists are you keeping in your sights?
Who would you like to work with in the English side of music?
Would you sing in English or Spanish?
Do you see yourself acting or doing something else?

Manuel Turizo HOLA! USA©Hola
Photo: Gabo Bucheli | Makeup: María Laura Carrizo

Do you see yourself having a family or kids at some point?
What is a piece of advice your parents gave you that you still hear in your head years later?
Manuel Turizo HOLA! USA©Hola
Photo: Gabo Bucheli | Makeup: María Laura Carrizo


Do you dress and style yourself or do you have an assistant?
Is your girlfriend jealous when you go away on tour, with all your fans? Are you jealous?

Manuel Turizo HOLA! USA©Hola
Photo: Gabo Bucheli | Makeup: María Laura Carrizo


When do you see yourself in a couple of years?
Manuel Turizo HOLA! USA©Hola
Photo: Gabo Bucheli | Makeup: María Laura Carrizo
