The young and talented Manuel Turizo gives us an exclusive tour of his newly bought house

Manuel Turizo knew what he wanted to be since he was a boy. From a young age, he told his mother that he wanted to be a singer, and always had her and his family’s support, provided he studied and got good grades. His goal was clear: Manuel wanted to be an international superstar, a dream he fought for day and night until he achieved success with his first song, ‘Una Lady Como Tu,’ released in 2016.

His work has put him as one of the most recognized Latinos within the music industry. His songs have achieved international success, not only listened to in his native Colombia or the United States. Manuel’s music has reached countries like Germany, Turkey, and Japan. He has collaborated with artists like Rauw Alejandro, Myke Towers, Maluma, Justin Quiles, Will.i.am and Wisin y Yandel. And this is only the beginning -- Manuel already knows who he wants to collaborate with next.

At the age of 21, Manuel is not only enjoying his fame, he is also reaping the benefits of his hard work, which has allowed him to achieve dreams that he’s long shared with his family, like owning a house in the hub of Miami. Manuel, his mother, Diana Marcela Zapata, and his brother, Julian Turizo, welcomed HOLA! USA to their home. In a friendly conversation, the singer spoke about his achievements, his future, and the long road towards achieving his dreams.

Manuel also confessed that he contracted COVID-19 in the middle of the pandemic, and talked a bit about his experience battling the disease. When discussing his personal life, he revealed whether or not he is jealous with his girlfriend, the influencer Joselina Sorza. He told us how many kids he’d like to have and if he’s planning on becoming a father anytime soon.

Photo: Gabo Bucheli | Makeup: María Laura Carrizo

Check out this sneak peak of the interview with Manuel Turizo!

I’m living my dream and I’m enjoying it. It’s not like I’m staying at home doing nothing. We all have our way of enjoying life and that’s why we work for. But I’m very conscious. I’m aware of what I want in my future and where I want to go. [Turizo]