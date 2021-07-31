Shakira shares her parenting style and talks about new chapter in her musical career

Shakira is back, releasing new music and having talks with different outlets in order to promote her work.

In an interview with ET Canada, she talked about her new single and shares her parenting style, which includes not letting her kids listen to her music at home and trying her best to raise them with as much normalcy as possible.

When asked about her kids and whether or not she shows them her music, Shakira says that she doesn’t make them listen to it. “I try to avoid playing my own music in my house, in my environment,” she said. “I try to give them as much normalcy as I can. They can’t escape the reality that I’m a public person as well as their dad, but we try to live as very simple people.”

Shakira shares two kids with her partner, Gerard Pique. Their names are Sasha, 5, and Milan, 8.

The singer keeps her personal and work life separate, or as separate as she can. When asked with who she shares her music when trying out new sounds or working on a new record, she says she has a team of women that she works with, whom she trusts. “My team, with a look, they know what I’m thinking, I know what they’re thinking. They complete my sentences sometimes. They’re my moral support,” she said.

After asking her team for their opinion, Shakira usually goes to Pique to ask what he thinks, although he is not very helpful. “He has no idea, he doesn’t know anything related to my music business. He doesn’t understand videos very well. It’s very interesting to hear his opinions. I don’t know why I keep asking him,” she said, laughing.