Alex Rodriguez vacations with Melanie Collins but insists they’re ‘just friends’

Alex Rodriguez has been busy celebrating his 46th birthday. The baseball star has been vacationing overseas, documenting his trip alongside friends and family. Melanie Collins was spotted wearing a matching outfit with him, sparking rumors of romance.

The pair was spotted in St. Tropez, wearing all-white outfits. Alex was wearing a white button-down, white pants, and white Nike sneakers. Melanie was wearing an all-white button-down dress. They were heading out for lunch and dessert with friends Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker. The group spent the afternoon exploring shops and later the sights by Alex’s yacht, which was docked by the city.

Melanie Collins is an NFL and CBS sideline reporter, who met Alex through mutual friends. According to different sources, the pair are just friends. “Alex is single and having fun,” said an insider to People magazine.

“Alex has been hanging with friends and family on the trip, including Eric and Jessie James Decker. Melanie is good friends with them,” said another source to Page Six. “They’re all friends.”

Alex has been posting about his birthday week on social media, showing the workouts that he and his friends have been doing, and some of the beautiful places they’ve visited. His latest Instagram reel shows him documenting the process of deciding whether or not to jump off a beautiful cliff, only to decided that it’s better to get a massage instead.