Simone Biles gets emotional with her fans amid difficult decision to withdraw

Simone Biles is incredibly grateful with her fans, after noticing all the support she received amid her difficult decision to withdraw, making her realize why she is more than just an amazing gymnast.

The outpouring of love and support “I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before,” she shared.

The fan-favorite star took to Twitter to open up about her feelings after withdrawing from Thursday’s competition at the Tokyo Olympics, explaining she wants to make her “body and mind” a priority.

Simone was supported by USA Gymnastics, releasing a statement following the difficult decision of the Olympic gold medalist, declaring they “wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being,” applauding her courage and showing “why she is a role model for so many.”

The superstar gymnast also received support from her teammates, star swimmer and mental health advocate Michael Phelps, and even singer Justin Bieber.

Simone went on to explain that she felt disoriented during the competition, becoming concerned about a possible injury if she kept going, as she felt her mind was disconnected from her body.

The 24-year-old said she was shaking, and revealed this was her first time feeling “like this going into competition before,” and felt the “weight of the world” on her shoulders.