Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrates his birthday with his pet donkey and dog

Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrated his birthday by getting some work done and hanging out with his pets, a donkey and a dog.
Arnold Schwarzenegger is back with a new Netflix spy series!
Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger reunite after spending a year apart
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena pumps iron at an outdoor gym like dad in the ‘70s
Schwarzenegger, who’s turning 74, took to Instagram to promote his newsletter and show off his adorable pets, Lulu and Dutch. His newsletter connects readers to Arnold and the content he’s reading and finding inspiring. “Getting some help finishing up my newsletter so I can send it out to celebrate my birthday tomorrow. Sign up at the link in my bio!” he captioned his post.
In the photo, he’s working on his iPad while his pets snoop in on what he’s doing. Schwarzenegger currently lives with his girlfriend Heather Milligan and all of his pets, which include Lulu the donkey, his dogs, Dutch, Noodle and Cherry, and a miniature horse called Whiskey. He is the father of Katherine, Christina, Patrick, Christopher and Joseph, who celebrated his birthday over social media.
Patrick, who is also an actor, posted a clip of Schwarzenegger lifting weights on his birthday. “Happy Birthday pops! Can’t believe you became a grandpa this past year. Can’t wait to see what happens this year! Also… i have no idea how your 74 today & still pullin this weight. I truly hope I’m half as strong physically & mentally when I’m your age. PS: wait till end.”
Katherine, who’s married to Chris Pratt and gave birth to a daughter last year, also made a post on Instagram, featuring several photos of her and her father over the years. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY! I love you so much and can’t wait to celebrate you ! Have the best day ever!!” she captioned it.
Schwarzenegger recently made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he talked about the perks of being a grandfather. “It’s really great having a grandchild. It’s a beautiful, beautiful baby. Baby Lyla. I’m very proud of Katherine and Chris and they’re doing really great together as parents,” he said. “The only thing is it makes me feel old.”
Happy Birthday, Arnold!