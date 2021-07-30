Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrates his birthday with his pet donkey and dog

Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrated his birthday by getting some work done and hanging out with his pets, a donkey and a dog.

Schwarzenegger, who’s turning 74, took to Instagram to promote his newsletter and show off his adorable pets, Lulu and Dutch. His newsletter connects readers to Arnold and the content he’s reading and finding inspiring. “Getting some help finishing up my newsletter so I can send it out to celebrate my birthday tomorrow. Sign up at the link in my bio!” he captioned his post.

In the photo, he’s working on his iPad while his pets snoop in on what he’s doing. Schwarzenegger currently lives with his girlfriend Heather Milligan and all of his pets, which include Lulu the donkey, his dogs, Dutch, Noodle and Cherry, and a miniature horse called Whiskey. He is the father of Katherine, Christina, Patrick, Christopher and Joseph, who celebrated his birthday over social media.

Loading the player...

Patrick, who is also an actor, posted a clip of Schwarzenegger lifting weights on his birthday. “Happy Birthday pops! Can’t believe you became a grandpa this past year. Can’t wait to see what happens this year! Also… i have no idea how your 74 today & still pullin this weight. I truly hope I’m half as strong physically & mentally when I’m your age. PS: wait till end.”