Latina singer Anitta shares a few encouraging words about self-love in a video for Sports Illustrated

Anitta, the ‘Girl From Rio’ is known for her musical talent but also for her words of positivity and encouragement. The 28-year-old was included in this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and in a recent video posted to social media from her shoot, the singer shared a few words about how she stays true to herself.

The video opens with Anitta introducing herself and then short clips show her beautifully posing in various swimsuits. She is heard saying, “I love to show that I can be versatile. Since I was a little girl, I’m not just one type of person. You know, sometimes I’m crazy, sometimes I’m serious, sometimes I’m sexy, sometimes I’m romantic. Not even myself can understand myself sometimes. The message is always learning. I think sometimes people are too stuck on things they got and I think it’s a problem when people are too worried about their image in front of other people because they are too worried about what other people will think and not what you want to do and you don’t need to make sense. If you change your mind, just say, ‘I changed my mind.’

Anitta stunned in her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue debut.

The video’s caption read, “@anitta is here to remind you that it doesn‘t matter what other people think. You do you, keep learning and keep growing!’ and we could not agree more!